India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves further to 51.08%

India's Covid-19 recovery rate has improved further to 51.08%, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

During the last 24 hours, 7,419 Covid-19 patients have been cured across the country, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 1,69,797.

Currently, 1,53,106 active cases are under medical supervision.

The number of Covid-19 government testing labs has been increased to 653 and those of private testing labs has been increased to 248, a total of 901. The break-up is as follows:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 534 (Govt: 347 + Private: 187)

TrueNat based testing labs : 296 (Govt: 281 + Private: 15)

CBNAAT based testing labs : 71 (Govt: 25 + Private: 46)

In the last 24 hours, 1,15,519 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 57,74,133.

India saw a jump of over 11,000 novel coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh, while the toll rose to 9,520 with 325 more deaths, the Health Ministry said.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated