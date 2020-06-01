India's recovery rate is progressively increasing and has reached 48.19% amongst Covid-19 patients, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The recovery rate on 18 May was 38.29%, on 3 May it was 26.59% and on 15 April it was 11.42%.

During the last 24 hours, 4,835 Covid-19 patients have been cured. Thus so far, a total of 91,818 patients have been cured of Covid-19.

Presently there are 93,322 active cases in the country, which are under active medical supervision. The case fatality rate is 2.83%. On 18 May, the case fatality rate was 3.15%, on 3 May, it was 3.25 % and on 15 April it was 3.30%.

"A steady decline can be seen in the case fatality rate in the country. The relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," the ministry said.

The testing capacity has increased in the country through 472 government and 204 private laboratories (total 676 laboratories). Cumulatively, 38,37,207 samples have been tested so far for Covid-19, whereas, 1,00,180 samples were tested on Sunday.

India's Covid-19 tally on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 cases, while 230 more deaths related to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hour.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 67,655.

