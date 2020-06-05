India's Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 48.27%: Govt

With a total of 1,09,462 patients being cured of Covid-19 so far, India's recovery rate on Friday reached 48.27%, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The recovery rate was 47.99% on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 5,355 Covid-19 patients have been cured. Currently, there are 1,10,960 active cases in the country and all are under active medical supervision, the ministry said.

India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths on Friday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the death toll to 6,348, according to the Union health ministry.

As India is easing its lockdown requirements through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, the ministry has issued standard operating procedures for operation of public and semi-public environments where the virus has a higher chance to spread. The new guidelines aim to instill Covid-appropriate behaviour to contain the chain of transmission while allowing social and economic activity to resume.

The number of government Covid-19 testing labs have been increased to 507 and that of private labs have been increased to 217, a cumulative total of 727 labs in the country. "1,43,661 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative samples tested thus far is 43,86,379," the ministry said.

"As of 5th June 2020, the COVID related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 957 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,66,460 Isolation beds, 21,473 ICU beds and 72,497 Oxygen supported beds. 2,362 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,32,593 Isolation beds; 10,903 ICU beds and 45,562 Oxygen supported beds have also been operationalised. 11,210 quarantine centres and 7,529 COVID Care Centres with 7,03,786 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country," the ministry further said.

Of the 273 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 123 were in Maharashtra, 44 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat, 16 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, six each in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, four each in Karnataka, Bihar and Rajasthan, three each in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, two in Uttarakhand and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Of the total 6,348 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 2,710 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,155 deaths, Delhi with 650, Madhya Pradesh with 377, West Bengal with 355, Uttar Pradesh with 245, Tamil Nadu with 220, Rajasthan with 213, Telangana with 105 and Andhra Pradesh with 71 deaths.

