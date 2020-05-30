New Delhi: During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,264 Covid-19 patients have been cured in India, which is the highest number of recovered patients recorded in a day in the country. Thus, so far, a total of 82,369 patients have been cured of the virus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

This has resulted in a recovery rate of 47.4% amongst COVID-19 patients, an increase of 4.51% in the recovery rate from the previous day’s recovery rate of 42.89%.

"Owing to the high number of recovered patients, the number of active patients has also declined from 89,987 patients on 29 May to 86,422 active cases presently. All the active cases are under active medical supervision," the ministry said.

As on Saturday, the doubling time in the past 14 days was 13.3, it has improved to 15.4 in the last three days. The fatality rate is 2.86%. As of 29 May, there are 2.55% active COVID-19 patients in ICU, 0.48% on ventilators and 1.96% on oxygen support. The testing capacity has increased in the country through 462 government laboratories and 200 private laboratories, said the ministry.

Cumulatively, 36,12,242 tests have been done so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,26,842 samples were tested on Friday.

As far as health infrastructure in the country for management of Covid-19 is concerned, the health ministry said: "942 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,58,908 Isolation beds, 20,608 ICU beds and 69,384 Oxygen supported beds are available. 2,380 dedicated Covid Health Centres with 1,33,678 Isolation beds, 10,916 ICU beds and 45,750 Oxygen supported beds have been operationalised. 10,541 quarantine centres and 7,304 COVID Care Centres with 6,64,330 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 119.88 lakh N95 masks and 96.14 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions."

India's coronavirus cases surpassed the 1.70 lakh-mark with a total of 1,73,763 cases, registering the highest single day spike of 7,964, the Health Ministry data revealed on Saturday.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit with a total of 62,228 cases of which 33,133 are active, 2,098 persons have succumbed to the disease while 26,997 have recovered and have been discharged.

Tamil Nadu is the next worst hit with number of cases totaling 20,246 and the national capital having the third highest cases with a total of 17,386 cases.





