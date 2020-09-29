India's covid-19 recovery tally crosses 51 lakh mark, 84,877 cured in a day

With 70,589 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in India-- the spike in new cases in the last 24 hours -- the coronavirus cases tally has gone beyond the 61 lakh mark, the central government said on Tuesday.

With this latest spike, the count stands at 61,45,292 of which, there are a total of 9,47,576 active cases while , 51,01,398 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated from the disease, the Union health ministry said.

The current death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 96,318 after 776 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stands at 15.85% while those recovered stand at 82.58%.

India reported its smallest daily rise in coronavirus deaths since 3 August of 776, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as global fatalities crossed 1 million and infections surged in several countries.

It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach a lakh mark, while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post. The cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days, then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark, 11 days to go past 50 lakh and 12 days to cross 60 lakh.

Meanwhile India recorded close to 100% increase in recoveries has been witnessed in India in the past month, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry also informed that over 82 per cent of the total patients have been recovered and discharged.

"India has witnessed close to 100 per cent increase in recoveries in the past month. More than 82 per cent of total cases (exceeding 50 lakhs) recovered and discharged. Active cases (lower than 10 lakhs) a small proportion (less than 1/5th) of total cases," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tweeted.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 11,921 fresh COVID-19 cases, a day after detecting 18,056 infections, taking the total count to 13,51,153, state health department said.

With 180 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll went up to 35,751, it said.

After many weeks, Andhra Pradeshs count of coronavirus cases increased by a little over 5,000 on Monday, as state Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said the infection spread has been on a declining trend over the last couple of weeks.

The state reported 5,487 fresh cases of COVID-19 from 66,121 sample tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday while 7,210 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals.

Karnataka on Monday reported 6,892 new COVID-19 cases, down from 9,543 on September 27, and 59 related fatalities,taking the total infection count to 5.82 lakh and toll to 8,641, with sample tests showing a decline.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally surged past the 2,50,000-mark on Monday with 3,155 fresh cases, while 56 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,837, a bulletin released by the health department said.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,12,609 on Monday as 3,235 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 813 as 16 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 5,652 on Monday with 58 more fatalities, while the infection tally reached 3,90,875 after 3,838 people tested positive for the disease, an official said.

Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in nearly a month, as the infection tally mounted to over 2.73 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,272.

