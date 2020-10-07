India's Covid-19 tally crosses 67 lakh-mark: 10 points

With a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count today reached 67,57,132, according to the Union Health Ministry data. It includes 9,07,883 active cases, and 57,44,694 cured and discharged or migrated cases. The toll due to the disease in the country now stands at 1,04,555.

Here is a 10-point update on India's Covid-19 tally

1) Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,47,468 active cases, and 38,717 deaths.

2) Karnataka with 1,15,170 active cases is the next on the list.

3) Kerala, with 87,823 active cases, is also severely affected. As many as 2,66,935 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged in the national capital, which has reported 5,581 deaths so far. Delhi currently has 22,720 active cases.

4) According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,22,71,654 samples have been tested up to October 6 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 11,99,857 samples were tested on Tuesday.

5) The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.55 per cent.

6) India has the highest number of coronavirus recoveries in the world, and a recovery rate of 84.7%.

7) The Union health ministry on today said 17 states and union territories have played a major role in helping India sustain a high Covid-19 recovery figure. This, the ministry said, is because the Covid-19 recovery rate of these states and UTs is higher than the national recovery rate.

8) India's death toll from the virus rose past 1 lakh mark on Saturday, making it the third country to reach that bleak milestone after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

9) The US is the worst-affected country, followed by India and Brazil.

10) Last week, the country eased curbs further, permitting its states to open schools and movie theatres.

