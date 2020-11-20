India's Covid-19 tally goes past 90 lakh-mark with 45,882 new cases in 24 hours

India's coronavirus caseload surpassed the 90-lakh mark on Friday, data released by the Union health ministry showed. According to the government data, 45,882 fresh infections were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 90,04,366.

In the same 24-hour period, India recorded 584 Covid-19 fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 1,32,162.

The total active cases now stand at 4,43,794 after an increase of 491 in the last 24 hours.

The total discharged cases are at 84,28,410 with 44,807 new recoveries in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total of 12,95,91,786 samples have been tested for Covid-19, up to 19 November. Of these, 10,83,397 samples were tested yesterday, the ICMR added.

On Thursday, the country recorded 45,576 new coronavirus infections, taking India's overall Covid-19 case count since the outbreak at 89,58,484.

Covid-19 vaccine update

A 'safe and effective' Covid-19 vaccine will be available for general public in India by next year May or June, said Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020.

The Pune-based drug maker signed a deal with British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford.

The final stage of the clinical trial of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine has already started in the country.

Serum Institute may sell the vaccine Covishield at around ₹500 to 600 per dose in the private market, around twice the $3 per shot it will cost the Indian government as well as the COVAX facility, Poonawalla added.

“Government of India will be getting it at far cheaper, probably around $3-4 because they'll be buying very huge volumes of hundreds of millions of doses. So they'll get the access to the price which is similar to what COVAX has got, which is $3 and the general public probably have to pay around ₹500- ₹600," Poonawalla said.

