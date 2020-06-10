India's covid-19 tally nears 2.8 lakh; Almost one-third in just 10 days of June

India's first COVID-19 case was detected more than four months ago on January 30, but it took more than 100 days thereafter to reach the one-lakh mark on May 18. However, the next one-lakh cases were added in just about a fortnight and the tally can hit the 3-lakh-mark this week itself at the current rate. More than 9,000 new cases have been emerging every day for over a week now.