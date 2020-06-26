India’s covid-19 tally nears 5 lakh, death toll above 15,000

India’s overall coronavirus tally neared five lakh on Friday while the death toll breached the 15,000 mark, as the world’s second most populous country attempts to revive the economic activity.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,940 covid-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 2,85,636. Presently, there are 1,89,463 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

The number of patients recovered from covid-19 in the country have exceeded the active cases by 96,173 and the recovery rate touched 58.24%.

In the quest to expand the covid-19 testing labs network across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has inducted 11 new labs in the last 24 hours. India now has 1016 diagnostic labs dedicated to covid-19. This includes 737 in the government sector and 279 private labs. The numbers of samples tested very day continues to steadily grow. During the past 24 hours, 2,15,446 tests have been conducted in the labs. The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 77,76,228.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced to impose a 12-hour night curfew in the state from 7 pm onwards along with a 14-day complete lockdown in Guwahati from June 28 midnight.

“Guwahati alone has recorded 762 covid-19 cases since June 15 of which 677 didn’t have a travel history. However, many of them came in contact with those returned to the state from outside," Sarma said. Of the 276 cases reported in the state on Thursday, 133 were from Guwahati, he said. The curfew and lockdown will be very strict as no grocery shops will be allowed to open or supply of vegetables and other essentials will be permitted for the first seven days.

Assam will enforce a complete lockdown in other municipal areas on weekends after June 27 every week till the number of covid-19 cases are controlled. There will be a total lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) and only emergency services will be allowed, Sarma said.

Assam government will review the covid-19 status in Guwahati after seven days, Sarma said. Assam has so far recorded 6,646 coronavirus cases so far.

The North Eastern (NE) states have a comparatively lower number of covid-19 cases compared to the other parts of the country. The centre has been handholding the north-eastern states to contain the covid-19 spread by supporting and strengthening of the medical care infrastructure.

While there are 3731 active cases, there have been 5715 recoveries so far in the NE states. The death rate continues to be low, with no deaths reported in Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim. A critical pillar which hampered the efforts of the NE states in combating was the covid-19 outbreak was complete lack of testing facilities. But today, because of the focussed attention of the Centre through the Union Health Ministry, the NE has 39 testing labs in the public sector and three in the private sector, totalling to 42 labs," said the union health ministry.

“The NE States also suffered from an acute lack of dedicated covid-19 Hospitals, covid Health Centres and covid care Centres. With the help of the Centre, the healthcare infrastructure across all the NE states has been substantially supplemented," he said. The centre helped the NE States in stepping up the number of ICU beds, Isolation beds, Oxygen supported beds and ventilators, availability of N95 masks, PPE kits and HCQ tablets.

