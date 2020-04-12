New Delhi: With 31 deaths and 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday evening climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 7,409 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

"A total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 8,447 in India, including 764 cured/discharged, 273 deaths and 1 migrated," said the Health Department.

The highest number of positive cases of coronavirus was reported from Maharashtra at 1,761, including 127 deaths, followed by Delhi (1,069 and 19 deaths), Tamil Nadu (969 and 10 deaths) and Rajasthan (700 and 3 deaths).

So far, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 127, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 22 and Delhi at 19.

Punjab has registered 11 deaths while Tamil Nadu reported 10 fatalities and Telengana nine.

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported six deaths each while West Bengal has registered five deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have reported four and five deaths respectively. Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of cases announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andhra Pradesh - 381

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 29

Bihar - 64

Chandigarh - 19

Chhattisgarh - 25

Delhi - 1,069

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 432

Haryana - 185

Himachal Pradesh - 32

Jammu and Kashmir - 224

Jharkhand - 17

Karnataka - 226

Kerala - 374

Ladakh - 15

Madhya Pradesh - 564

Maharashtra - 1,761

Manipur - 2

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 54

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 151

Rajasthan - 700

Tamil Nadu - 969

Telangana - 504

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 35

Uttar Pradesh - 452

West Bengal - 134

More than 75,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Europe, with 80 percent of the fatalities occurring in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to an AFP tally at 0945 GMT Sunday compiled from official sources.

With a total of 75,011 deaths from 909,673 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent in the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed at least 109,133 people worldwide.

Meanwhile, Indian government said that it is increasing the testing capacity in private and government medical colleges.

"We had a detailed discussion with the Health Minister and Home Minister according to which we are increasing testing capacity in private and government medical college," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

"To support this effort, 14 mental institutes have been identified including AIIMS and Nimhans, through which we will increase our testing capacity in government medical colleges," he said.

