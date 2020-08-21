As the race for a 'safe and effective' vaccine against coronavirus infection are on the horizon, India has three vaccine candidates at different phases of trial. Two homegrown COVID-19 vaccine candidates — Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and ZyCov-D by Zydus Cadilla — have almost completed the phase II clinical trials.

Whenever, we discuss about vaccines, one question comes to our mind — when will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready?

Answering to this question, Union health and family welfare minister Dr Harsh Vardhan told the Hindustan Times, "Vaccine trials against COVID-19 are being fast-tracked globally. It is expected that the trials of India-made vaccines would be completed by the end of this year."

Covaxin, India's first coronavirus vaccine has been developed by Bharat Biotech developed by Bharat BioTech, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV). The clinical trial to verify the safety of potential COVID-19 vaccine has about two weeks back. "It may be available by end of the year," Vardhan said.

Pune based drugmaker Serum Institute of India is all set to start the advance clinical trial of vaccine made by the University of Oxford. The vaccine maker has selected 17 sites across the country for the trial. Around 1,600 people between the age of 18 and 25 will be enroled for the clinical trial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said, "When scientists will give us the green signal, it will be produced on a mass scale and all preparations have been made for it."

There have been talks of 'emergency authorisation' of India's COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

COVID-19 vaccine: India's procurement plans

Several countries including the United States, the United Kingdom have preordered millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines. On India's procurement plans, Vardhan said "The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is collaborating with Bharat Biotech and has entered into an MoU that clearly states that priority will be accorded to provide vaccines, if successful, to the Government of India at an affordable and subsidised rate."

Vardahn added, "A similar agreement is in the advanced stages of negotiation with the Serum Institute of India for three Covid-19 vaccine trials to be supported by ICMR. Serum institute and ICMR are to undertake the trials of Oxford vaccine and two others – one produced by Novavax-Serum and another by Serum Institute by itself. Once the results of Phase I and II will be available, the detailed contours of plan to roll out will be finalised."

Who will get COVID-19 vaccine first?

"Health care workers, front-line workers and vulnerable subgroups such as persons over the age 65 years and those with chronic morbidities will be prioritised," Vardhan told. "Then, depending on the number of available doses, a special drive to provide vaccines to all will be developed and implemented," he added.

