India’s covid case/million is one of the lowest

NEW DELHI : The Union health ministry on Tuesday said India has one of the lowest cases of covid-19 per million population in the world, even as the total number of cases reached 734,841.

India’s cases per million population is 505.37 while the global average is at 1,453.25, the ministry said, citing a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report. “Chile has witnessed 15,459.8 cases of covid-19 per million population, while Peru, the US, Brazil, and Spain have 9,070.8, 8,560.5, 7,419.1 and 5,358.7 cases per million population respectively," it added.

“WHO Situation Report also shows that India has one of the lowest deaths per million population. The number of deaths per million in India is 14.27, while the global average is more than four times that number at 68.29."

The ministry said the UK witnessed 651.4 cases of covid-19 related deaths per million population, while the figures for Spain, Italy, France, and the US were 607.1, 576.6, 456.7, and 391.0, respectively.

The Centre has ramped up hospital infrastructure, such as oxygen support systems, intensive care units and ventilators, to effectively manage covid-19, as India entered Unlock 2.0 after a 70-day strict lockdown. As on Tuesday, 1,201 dedicated covid hospitals, 2,611 dedicated covid healthcare centres, and 9,909 covid care centres have been established to look after covid patients, including those with very severe symptoms to those with very mild signs.

Such level of preparedness, it said, helped improve the recovery rate and resulted in a low case-fatality rate. “During the last 24 hours, 15,515 covid-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases among covid-19 patients to 452,147," the Union health ministry added.

The gap between recoveries and active cases has also increased. As on date, there are 190,000 recovered cases more than active cases. The recovery rate for covid-19 has increased to 61.13%.

At present, India has 262,147 active cases, and all are under medical supervision, shows government data.

Enhanced focus on “Test, Trace, Treat", augmented by various other measures, has facilitated widespread covid-19 testing by states and Union territories. At present, over 200,000 tests are being conducted every day. In the last 24 hours, 241,430 samples were tested. The nationwide samples tested for covid-19 stands at 10,211,092.

