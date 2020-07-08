India’s covid case/million is one of the lowest

The Centre has ramped up hospital infrastructure, such as oxygen support systems, intensive care units and ventilators, to effectively manage covid-19, as India entered Unlock 2.0 after a 70-day strict lockdown. As on Tuesday, 1,201 dedicated covid hospitals, 2,611 dedicated covid healthcare centres, and 9,909 covid care centres have been established to look after covid patients, including those with very severe symptoms to those with very mild signs.