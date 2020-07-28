NEW DELHI : India’s tally of covid-19 cases breached the 1.5 million mark on Tuesday, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi remaining the worst-hit states despite some decline in fresh cases.

Maharashtra leads with 383,723 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (227,688) and Delhi (132,275). The three states have also conducted some of the highest numbers of covid-19 testing in the country.

As per government data, the highest number of tests have been conducted by Tamil Nadu (2.38 million), followed by Maharashtra (1.9 mn), Uttar Pradesh (1.5 mn), Rajasthan (1.28 mn), Karnataka (1.26 mn) and Delhi (992,193). Officials said per million testing is one of the highest in Delhi. Nationally, the cumulative testing as on date has crossed 17.3 million. Tests per million has improved to 12,562.

Fresh cases came down in Maharashtra after the launch of a “chase the virus" campaign in June for testing, tracing and isolation, officials said. The overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai from 20 to 26 July was 1.03%. “The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai & that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day (8,776)," state minister Aditya Thackeray tweeted on Tuesday. Mumbai has a total of 110,182 cases, of which 21,812 are active.

Over the past two weeks, Delhi has also seen a decline in new cases. From being the state with the second-highest number of active cases, Delhi is now down to the 10th position. On 23 June, Delhi saw its highest single-day tally of more than 4,000 cases, putting the health infrastructure under pressure. Since then, the Delhi government, along with the Union government, has ramped up efforts to increase testing from 5,000 per day to approximately 20,000 a day along with increasing the number of containment zones.

“Delhi and Mumbai have been able to contain the spread because of testing, treatment, tracking, isolation and teamwork. Our sero-surveillance data from Delhi needs to be examined in depth and such surveys may be undertaken in other parts of the country," said Dr Suneela Garg, director of community medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University.

“Along with the increase in testing, we need to strengthen our containment strategies focusing on social distancing, masks and sanitization," she said.

“As the pandemic is becoming mature, we cannot become lax with our containment strategies in terms of hand hygiene, respiratory etiquettes and be aware of the early warning symptoms," she said.

India’s case fatality rate (CFR) has been progressively falling. The CFR has reduced from around 3.33% in mid-June to 2.25% as on Tuesday.

The recovery rate has seen a sharp increase from around 53% in mid-June to more than 64% as on Tuesday. With 35,176 patients discharged in the past 24 hours, the total recoveries stand at 971,330. The active caseload is at 511,542 and all are under medical supervision, according to the Union health ministry.

“While the mortality due to covid-19 is approximately 2-3% and most cases are largely asymptomatic, it is important to create awareness about the higher risk of both morbidity and mortality faced by people with co-morbidities like diabetes, obesity and fatty liver, chronic liver diseases. The Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres are tirelessly working for screening of such conditions," said Harsh Vardhan, Union health minister.

Pretika Khanna and Kalpana Pathak contributed to this story.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated