India’s covid cases inch towards 1-crore mark. Here's how it faces the challenge

“Niti Aayog, the think tank with the ministry of health, has been working on strategy to procure as well as develop Covid 19 vaccine and make it available to masses. Private public partnership will be crucial in making vaccine available till last mile of the country," she said. Covin App developed by the Centre will play a very crucial role in supply chain management of vaccine. Talent technology ,transparency and cooperation of all stakeholders, government and private and communities, will play an important role, Garg added.