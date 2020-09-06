India's covid numbers may surpass those of Brazil to the second spot globally

India on Sunday closed in on Brazil—which is at the second spot among nations with highest covid numbers globally—with a record addition of 90,673 covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The increase has taken India's total tally of covid cases to 4,110,833.

Johns Hopkins University’s live dashboard of the disease indicates India may surpass Brazil, which has a covid-19 caseload of 4,123,000 cases recorded as on Sunday.

India ranks third, after the US and Brazil, among countries affected by covid-19 pandemic. India has already been beating Brazil in recording the highest number of fresh cases each day for the last few days.

When it comes to the deaths caused by covid-19, too, India is currently at the third spot after the US and Brazil with a total of 70,678 people succumbing to the highly infectious disease.

Some Indian states have been recording a surge in covid cases and contribute most to the covid-19 caseload. The Centre on Saturday exhorted Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to focus on aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and to ensure that the mortality is kept below 1%.

The states have been advised to proactively ensure higher testing, effective clinical management to lower fatality and save lives along with efficient monitoring at various levels.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka account for about 46% of active cases reported nationally in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounts for 22% of all active cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Similarly these three states account for 52% of all covid-19 deaths reported across the country in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounted for 35% of all deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The Union Home Ministry also highlighted the districts of concern in each state. In Maharashtra, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara and Palghar were highlighted and need for effective containment and contact tracing was emphasized.

In Andhra Pradesh, Prakasam and Chittoor were highlighted as districts of concern and the need for daily monitoring of facility-wise deaths, strengthening of hospital facilities, increasing the number of ICUs, oxygen beds and efficient clinical management were focused upon.

In Karnataka, the districts focused on are Koppal, Mysuru, Davangere and Bellari. They have been advised to optimally utilize RT-PCR testing facilities, to strengthen their door-to-door active case search and to protect their healthcare workers.

In cumulative terms, five states account for more than 60% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra contributes most to the active caseload, amounting to almost 25%, followed by Andhra Pradesh (12.06%), Karnataka (11.71%), Uttar Pradesh (6.92%) and Tamil Nadu, which stands at 6.10%.

Of these, three states—Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka—account for nearly 49% of the active cases and more than 57% of deaths due to covid-19. Of the total deaths in the country, 70% are recorded in just five states: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra alone accounts for 37.33% of the total deaths.

On recommendations of the national task force on covid-19, the Union health ministry updated its testing advisory, further simplifying the testing process and given more freedom and flexibilities to the state authorities to facilitate enhanced ease of testing for the people.

For the first time, along with more simplified modalities, the updated guidelines provide for "on-demand" testing to ensure higher levels of testing. The new guidelines state that all individuals undertaking travel to countries/Indian states there may be a mandate of a negative covid-19 test at point of entry and all individuals who wish to get themselves tested may be given the choice.

“The new, on-demand testing provision, for all practical purposes, does away with prescription by a registered medical practitioner although state governments have the freedom to decide on simplified modalities," said the Union health ministry in a statement.

