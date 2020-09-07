India's covid numbers past those of Brazil; country now in second spot globally

India's covid numbers crossed those of Brazil (4,137,521 cases), with 90,802 covid-19 new cases reported over the last 24 hours. It took India's total tally to 4,204,613 on Monday. With this, India reached the second spot in the world in terms of coronavirus caseload, according to Johns Hopkins University’s live dashboard of the disease.

India's covid numbers crossed those of Brazil (4,137,521 cases), with 90,802 covid-19 new cases reported over the last 24 hours. It took India's total tally to 4,204,613 on Monday. With this, India reached the second spot in the world in terms of coronavirus caseload, according to Johns Hopkins University’s live dashboard of the disease.

India is now only behind the US, which is currently the country worst hit by covid-19 pandemic. India had been closing in on Brazil's tally as it recorded the highest number of fresh cases for the past few days.

India is now only behind the US, which is currently the country worst hit by covid-19 pandemic. India had been closing in on Brazil's tally as it recorded the highest number of fresh cases for the past few days. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

When it comes to the deaths due to covid-19, India is currently at the third spot after the US and Brazil with a total of 71,642.

“India overtaking Brazil is not a surprise, as the infection in India is making inroads into areas where testing for covid-19 and access healthcare are both challenges. The infection is likely to move faster than what we have seen,"’said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“Modellers predict that India might overtake the US in 8-10 weeks, if the rate of increase in cases continues. The increase in positivity rate is also an ominous sign. Prevention of covid-19 needs a behaviour change," said Kant and added that India needs to step-up communication activities, and ensure their implementation.

Maharashtra accounts for almost 24.77% of the active cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 12.64% cases and then Karnataka with 11.58% of the active cases.

Five states in India also account for 70.15% of total Covid-19 deaths in the country. Maharashtra accounts for the highest of 37.39% of deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu (11.16%), Karnataka (8.83%), Delhi (6.65%) and Andhra Pradesh (6.12%).

The Union health ministry has identified districts in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Puducherry, Gujarat and Jharkhand which are exhibiting a surge in the covid cases and having high active caseload and fatality rates. The 35 districts are: Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and 24 South Parganas in West Bengal; Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara, Palghar, Aurangabad, Dhule and Nanded in Maharashtra; Surat in Gujarat; Pondicherry in Puducherry; East Singhbhum in Jharkhand; and all 11 districts in Delhi.

Ministry of health and family welfare has to deploy central teams to Punjab and Union territory of Chandigarh that were earlier controlling the pandemic but are now recording a surge in cases. Punjab has reported a total of 60,013 cases, and has 15,731 active cases as on date. It has registered 1,739 deaths. Chandigarh has reported 2,095 active cases, from its cumulative cases number of 5,268.