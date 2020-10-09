India’s covid positivity rate on a decline

India’s covid-19 positivity rate has been declining and currently stands at 8.19%, despite the higher number of tests at 865 per million population per day, the Union health ministry said on Thursday, adding that the positivity rate of 22 states was below the national average, with seven states recording 5% or less.

The country’s total covid-19 count touched 6,875,368, with 106,008 fatalities on Thursday, following 78,524 fresh cases and 971 deaths in the past 24 hours alone. Over 79% of the new cases were reported from 10 states and Union territories. Maharashtra continued to lead the new case count with over 14,000 cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Karnataka with around 11,000 cases.

Out of the fatalities reported over 24 hours, 82% were from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 36% with 355 deaths.

Meanwhile, in view of the upcoming festive season and the onset of the winter in north India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a social media campaign on the appropriate behaviour for covid-19 through a series of tweets.

“India’s covid-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona," the prime minister tweeted.

“Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19," he added.

The move aims to encourage people’s participation to win the fight against covid-19. As part of the nationwide campaign, all central government ministries and departments, and state governments and UTs will reach out to the masses with region-specific messages, tailored for every district with a high caseload.

Considering the possibility of huge crowds during the festivities, the government plans to communicate the preventive measures required to stem the spread of the virus through a variety of media platforms.

“Special focus will be laid on simple and easily understandable messaging, so that it benefits every citizen," said information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar.

Many central and state government departments have taken a pledge to spread the message among the masses, and posters on the precautionary measures in the fight against the pandemic have been placed at the premises of all offices and public places.

