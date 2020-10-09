India’s covid positivity rate on a decline

The country’s total covid-19 count touched 6,875,368, with 106,008 fatalities on Thursday, following 78,524 fresh cases and 971 deaths in the past 24 hours alone. Over 79% of the new cases were reported from 10 states and Union territories. Maharashtra continued to lead the new case count with over 14,000 cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Karnataka with around 11,000 cases.