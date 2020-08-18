India’s covid positivity rate rose by 1.31% in one month

NEW DELHI : The proportion of people found positive for coronavirus among those tested rose by more than one percentage point in the past month, the Union health ministry said, even as testing and recoveries rose countrywide. While cumulative tests rose from 12 million on 14 July to 30 million on 16 August, the so-called positivity rate rose from 7.5% to 8.81% in the same period, the government said.

“Although the higher number of tests will push the positivity rate initially, as the Delhi experience has amply shown, it will eventually come down when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, tracking and timely clinical management," the health ministry said.

India on Monday crossed the 30-million mark for covid-19 tests, with the tests per million witnessing a jump to 21,769. With 731,697 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, India is on its way to meet its target of 1 million daily tests.

From one lab at Pune in early January, the country now has 1,470 testing centres, including 969 labs in the government sector and 501 private labs.

Public health experts said if the containment measures are in place and the government’s virus control claims are true, the positivity rate should go down instead of up.

“The good news is that the cumulative testing has arisen by two and half times in four weeks to 30 million. The not-so-good news is that the positivity rate has also increased by more than 1%. If the infection was not spreading into new areas or a larger number of people were not getting infected, the positivity rate should have remained the almost same," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“So, the increase in positivity rate tells us two things. One, we need to test more. Two, ‘testing, tracing, isolation’ strategy needs to be more aggressively and effectively implemented. The virus is making inroads in areas where providing healthcare to covid-19 patients may be challenging," he said.

India as on Monday had recorded 2,690,101 covid-19 cases and 51,783 deaths. The highest number of cases are being reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint





“The covid-19 pandemic is a very patchy pandemic as it goes up and down; in the US east coast, it’s going down, but in southern parts, it’s going up. Similarly, in India, Delhi’s situation may have been controlled but it’s going way up in cities like Bengaluru," said Dr Shuchin Bajaj from StepOne, an empanelled partner for telemedicine consultations on Aarogya Setu Mitr.

Meanwhile, in a positive sign, the country also registered the highest single-day recoveries with as many as 57,584 covid-19 patients getting cured and discharged in the previous 24 hours. With this, India’s recovery rate has crossed the 72% milestone. Covid-19 recoveries have reached nearly 2 million.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration on Monday met leading domestic vaccine manufactures—Serum Institute of India, Pune; Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad; Zydus Cadila, Ahmedabad; Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, Pune; and Biological E, Hyderabad. They provided the group with inputs about the status of candidate vaccines and their expectations from the Union government.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via