India’s covid positivity rate rose by 1.31% in one month

“The good news is that the cumulative testing has arisen by two and half times in four weeks to 30 million. The not-so-good news is that the positivity rate has also increased by more than 1%. If the infection was not spreading into new areas or a larger number of people were not getting infected, the positivity rate should have remained the almost same," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).