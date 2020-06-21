India’s current account balance may turn surplus in June quarter: FinMin

The last time India’s current account turned positive was in the March quarter of 2006-07 at $4.2 billion. However, for the full year, current account was positive for three consecutive years from 2001-02 to 2003-04. India's CAD narrowed to 0.2% of GDP in December quarter of FY20 from 0.9% during the September quarter on the back of lower trade deficit and rise in net service receipts. Data for the March quarter is expected to be released by end of this month.