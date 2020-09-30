Home >News >India >India's current account surplus rises to $19.8 billion in June quarter
India's current account surplus rises to $19.8 billion in June quarter

1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2020, 02:20 PM IST PTI

The current account surplus stood at $0.6 billion or 0.1% of GDP in the March quarter while there was a current account deficit of $15 billion or 2.1% of GDP in the year-ago period

MUMBAI : The country's current account surplus rose to $19.8 billion or 3.9% of GDP in the June quarter as merchandise imports declined amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.

The current account surplus stood at $0.6 billion or 0.1% of GDP in the March quarter while there was a current account deficit of $15 billion or 2.1% of GDP in the year-ago period.

"The surplus in the current account in Q1 of 2020-21 was on account of a sharp contraction in the trade deficit to $10.0 billion due to steeper decline in merchandise imports relative to exports on a year-on-year basis," Reserve Bank of India said.

