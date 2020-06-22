India’s current account to turn surplus after 12 years

“Fortunately, India’s external sector has acquired resilience, manifest in improvement in balance of payments (BoP) position despite being challenged by net FPI (foreign portfolio investments) outflows for some time," the finance ministry said in its latest macroeconomic report for May. “A comfortable BoP rests on manageable current account deficit (CAD), prudent external debt and robust availability of foreign exchange reserves adequate to finance more than 11 months of imports. As a considerable drop in domestic economic activity significantly curtails imports, India’s current account balance may generate a small surplus in the first quarter of 2020-21. India’s CAD is also supported by low levels of external debt servicing," it said.