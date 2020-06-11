India registered the biggest jump in daily coronavirus count with 9,996 people testing positive for the novel virus in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 286,579. The number deaths from coronavirus pandemic crossed the grim milestone of 8,000-mark. At 149, Maharashtra confirmed the highest number of fatalities on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to press on with efforts to contain the novel coronovirus, noting the global situation is worsening. "More than six months into the pandemic this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online briefing.

"This is the time for countries to continue to work hard, on the basis of science, solutions and solidarity," he added.

