India’s deteriorating debt profile puts onus on growth revival

India’s debt profile is set to worsen sharply in FY21 with mounting government borrowing and falling nominal GDP, making growth revival all the more imperative.

The country’s debt to GDP ratio was already worsening before the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy, rising from 67.4% in FY12 to 72.2% in FY20. Higher level of borrowing and worsening growth outlook is likely to take India’s debt to GDP ratio to 87.6% in FY21, according to a report by the State Bank of India released on Monday.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the sovereign rating downgrades by credit rating agencies may limit policy options for emerging market economies in their fight against coronavirus pandemic. However, analysts believe India’s should be more worried about growth outlook than its debt profile and provide more fiscal support for revive growth rather than opting for fiscal conservatism.

Prachi Mishra, chief India economist at Goldman Sachs last week in a presentation at the Delhi based think tank NCAER said market participants and credit rating agencies appear to be less worried about the worsening of fiscal and debt positions in the short-term – in fact, it is the reverse. “They appear to be more concerned about the fact that India may not have the administrative and fiscal capacity to implement a large fiscal support, and that would be a headwind to growth. What would reassure markets and avoid further credit rating downgrades is not lower fiscal spending in the sort-run as many perceive, but most importantly a strategy to revive growth, combined with a credible fiscal plan for the medium term," she added.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group Chief Economic Adviser at State Bank of India said the current thinking of rating downgrade in policy circles is a false narrative as India’s rating is likely to face a litmus test of downgrade in FY21 depending on what we have done to bring growth back to track. “Interestingly, the GDP collapse is pushing up the debt to GDP ratio by at least 4%, implying that growth rather than continued fiscal conservatism is the only mantra to get us back on track," he added.

Mishra said going forward, how the debt dynamics evolve, will depend on the evolution of real and nominal GDP growth, and government’s fiscal plan. “The debt-to-GDP ratios could start to decline from FY24 assuming interest-growth differential turns negative putting a downward pressure on the debt dynamics, and with continued consolidation of primary deficit by the government. Moreover, even when debt starts to decline, it would likely be at significantly higher levels than it is currently," she added.

SBI said the higher debt amount will also lead to shifting of the FRBM target of combined debt to 60% of GDP by FY23 by seven years with the target now seem achievable in FY30 only. “The moot point is the sustainability of the Indian debt. The current level of foreign exchange reserves is sufficient to meet any external debt obligations. On the internal debt, since most of the debt is domestically owned, the debt servicing of the same is not an issue," he added.

Moody’s Investors Service last month said lower real and nominal GDP growth over the medium term will diminish the government's ability to reduce its debt burden, after a significant rise as a result of the coronavirus economic shock. “A mixed track record on implementation of revenue-raising measures lowers the prospects of fiscal policy-driven budget consolidation, amplifying a long-standing weakness in India's credit profile," it added.

