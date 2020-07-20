India’s deteriorating debt profile puts onus on growth revival

Prachi Mishra, chief India economist at Goldman Sachs last week in a presentation at the Delhi based think tank NCAER said market participants and credit rating agencies appear to be less worried about the worsening of fiscal and debt positions in the short-term – in fact, it is the reverse. “They appear to be more concerned about the fact that India may not have the administrative and fiscal capacity to implement a large fiscal support, and that would be a headwind to growth. What would reassure markets and avoid further credit rating downgrades is not lower fiscal spending in the sort-run as many perceive, but most importantly a strategy to revive growth, combined with a credible fiscal plan for the medium term," she added.