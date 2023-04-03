India's direct tax collection rises to ₹16.61 lakh cr in FY23, exceeds budgeted estimates by 17%1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 07:42 PM IST
- Of the total gross tax collections, corporate tax collections stood at ₹ ₹10,04,118 crore (grossly), rising by 16.91% YoY.
- Personal tax collection in FY23 on a gross basis came at ₹9,60,764 crore, garnering 24.23% YoY growth.
India recorded strong growth in direct tax collection for the financial year FY23. The net collections stood at ₹16.61 crore in the said fiscal, registering a growth of 17.63% YoY. Also, the collections have exceeded budgeted estimates by a whopping ₹2.41 lakh crore.
