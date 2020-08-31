India’s economy faces worst quarterly slump ever after lockdown

The pandemic has caused historic GDP contractions in economies around the world. In India, the situation is made worse by limited fiscal support, leaving the onus on the central bank to provide the bulk of the stimulus. The RBI has cut interest rates by 115 basis points so far this year, boosted liquidity and transferred billions of rupees in dividends to the government. But with inflation above the central bank’s target, it’s probably reaching the end of its easing cycle, leaving little scope for more support.