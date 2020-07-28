India’s economy not out of the woods yet

Both production and consumption have been hit hard, the macro tracker shows. All four indicators of production activity - the composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), core infrastructure sector growth, bank non-food credit, and rail freight traffic - were in the red for the third successive month. The composite PMI, which measures combined manufacturing and services output improved to 37.8 from 14.8 in May but remained below the crucial 50-mark boundary, which separates an expansion in activity from contraction. The PMI reading for India suggested a contraction compared to the month-ago period. Rail freight traffic fell 8% in June compared to the year-ago period. Core sector growth (published with a month’s lag) contracted in May. Bank (non-food) credit grew only 6.8% in May. This is in fact slightly slower than the 7.3% rate recorded during April, the worst phase of the nationwide lockdown.