India’s eight core sector output contracts sharply in May

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday projected the Indian economy to contract 4.5% in FY21 against its earlier growth estimate of 1.9%. S&P Global Ratings on Friday said the permanent loss in output due to the covid-19 pandemic to be the highest in India in the Asia Pacific region at 10.9%. “India’s economy is in deep trouble. Difficulties in containing the virus, an anaemic policy response, and underlying vulnerabilities, especially across the financial sector, are leading us to expect growth to fall by 5% this fiscal year before rebounding in 2021," it said.