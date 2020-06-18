India's election to UNSC: PM Modi thanks global community for support

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed gratitude to the international community for supporting India's membership to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). "Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the United Nations Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

With a comfortable victory of 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly, India on Wednesday was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15 member UNSC for the 2021-22 term.

India’s two-year term term as the non-permanent member of the UNSC would begin from January 1, 2021. Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held on Wednesday.

In a campaign document unveiled by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, India laid out a "5S" approach of Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation) Shanti (Peace) and Samriddi (Prosperity) for its service on the Council.

The document setting out India's agenda said that a reformed multilateralism is a must for the post-COVID19 era.

Besides fighting terrorism, a priority for India, which historically the largest contributor peacekeeping operations, that the document listed was streamlining UN peacekeeping to "ensure greater clarity, direction, and professionalism."





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via