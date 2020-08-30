India’s exporters are on the edge

Even though the Modi government is alert to the challenge that exports need to increase at a time when domestic consumption is anaemic, the belief that governments can micromanage industrial development never goes out of fashion in India. On 26 August, the Centre released a report that assesses the export preparedness of different states. This month, the government said smartphone giants Foxconn, Winstron and Samsung as well as component makers are likely to shift about a tenth of global production to India over the next five years with about 60% slated for exports. Electronics products such as computers and phones often have components that cross borders multiple times, however. This could prove a challenge for customs clearances and ports in India.