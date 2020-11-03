India's exports falters again in October after expanding in September

Federation of Indian Export Organisations President Sharad Kumar Saraf said nominal decline in exports during October has been mainly because of the huge container shortage and hike in sea freight which has upset exports. “With the upcoming Christmas and New Year season, both the global and India economy are slated for economic revival. Exporters have continuously been receiving a lot of enquiries and orders further adding to the positive sentiments with signals of further resilience in the global supply chain," he added.