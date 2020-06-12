NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output contracted by a record 55.5% in April as factories shut down operations during the first month of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the National Statistical Office said the data is not comparable with previous months and the figures will be revised in due course.

“In view of the preventive measures and announcement of nation-wide lockdown by the Government to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic, majority of the industrial sector establishments were not operating from the end of March, 2020 onwards. This has had an impact on the items being produced by the establishments during the month of April, 2020, where a number of responding units have reported NIL production," the NSO said.

"Consequently, it is not appropriate to compare the IIP of April, 2020 with earlier months and users may like to observe the changes in IIP in the following months. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP," it added.

The statistics department did not release the retail inflation print for May. However, it said food inflation in the month stood at 9.69% compared to 10.5% a month ago.

During April, manufacturing contracted 64.3% while mining and electricity output shrank by 27.4% and 22.6 respectively.

Data released earlier showed the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) had declined to a record low of 27.4 in April while core sector contracted by 38% during the month.

Standard and Poor’s expects the Indian economy to contract 5% in FY21 while the World Bank has projected Asia’s third largest economy to shrink by 3.2% during the year. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday said the Indian economy may contract by as much as 7.3% in FY21 in case of a second wave of coronavirus outbreak in December quarter which will require reinforcement of new containment and strict social distancing measures.





