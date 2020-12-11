OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India’s factory output grew 3.6% in October
The rebound in factory output reinforces the claim that subsequent quarters would see a recovery in the economic growth momentum. (Photo: Mint) (Mint)
The rebound in factory output reinforces the claim that subsequent quarters would see a recovery in the economic growth momentum. (Photo: Mint) (Mint)

India’s factory output grew 3.6% in October

1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 05:50 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • In the September quarter, India’s GDP contracted 7.5%, improving from a historic low of 23.9% decline in April-June, largely because of the surprise resilience exhibited by the domestic industries

NEW DELHI: India’s factory output expanded 3.6% in October, higher than the 0.5% growth registered a month ago, signalling a sustained recovery in industrial activity.

Data released by the ministry of statistics on Friday showed the recovery was led by manufacturing (3.5%) and electricity (11.2%). Mining output, output, continued to decline (-1.5%) while capital goods representing fresh investments in the economy expanded 3.3% in October for the first time since March, when the government had imposed a lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Behind the anti-climactic end to Hollywood studios’ romance with Bollywood

In the September quarter, India’s GDP contracted 7.5%, improving from a historic low of 23.9% decline in April-June largely because of the surprise resilience exhibited by domestic industries. Many economic agencies have now revised upward their growth forecasts for India.

The Asian Development Bank on Thursday projected the Indian economy to contract at 8% in FY21, less than its earlier estimate of 9% decline, on the back of faster recovery in Asia’s third largest economy. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week projected the Indian economy to shrink 7.5% in FY21, slower than the 9.5% contraction it projected just two months ago, due to a host of lead indicators, suggesting sustained economic recovery. However, S&P Global Ratings earlier this month stuck to its projection of 9% decline in India's GDP in FY21, saying it awaits more proof of sustained recovery in economic activities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout