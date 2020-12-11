India’s factory output grew 3.6% in October

Data released by the ministry of statistics on Friday showed the recovery was led by manufacturing (3.5%) and electricity (11.2%). Mining output, output, continued to decline (-1.5%) while capital goods representing fresh investments in the economy expanded 3.3% in October for the first time since March, when the government had imposed a lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the September quarter, India’s GDP contracted 7.5%, improving from a historic low of 23.9% decline in April-June largely because of the surprise resilience exhibited by domestic industries. Many economic agencies have now revised upward their growth forecasts for India.

The Asian Development Bank on Thursday projected the Indian economy to contract at 8% in FY21, less than its earlier estimate of 9% decline, on the back of faster recovery in Asia’s third largest economy. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week projected the Indian economy to shrink 7.5% in FY21, slower than the 9.5% contraction it projected just two months ago, due to a host of lead indicators, suggesting sustained economic recovery. However, S&P Global Ratings earlier this month stuck to its projection of 9% decline in India's GDP in FY21, saying it awaits more proof of sustained recovery in economic activities.

