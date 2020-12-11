India’s factory output grew 3.6% in October

The Asian Development Bank on Thursday projected the Indian economy to contract at 8% in FY21, less than its earlier estimate of 9% decline, on the back of faster recovery in Asia’s third largest economy. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week projected the Indian economy to shrink 7.5% in FY21, slower than the 9.5% contraction it projected just two months ago, due to a host of lead indicators, suggesting sustained economic recovery. However, S&P Global Ratings earlier this month stuck to its projection of 9% decline in India's GDP in FY21, saying it awaits more proof of sustained recovery in economic activities.