Home >News >India >India's first Coast Guard academy to come up at Mangaluru
Around 158 acres Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land has been taken over for setting up ICG Academy. (AFP)
Around 158 acres Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land has been taken over for setting up ICG Academy. (AFP)

India's first Coast Guard academy to come up at Mangaluru

1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2020, 07:21 AM IST ANI

  • Around 158 acres Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land has been taken over for setting up ICG Academy

BENGALURU : India's first Coast Guard academy will be established at Mangaluru, Defence Spokesperson (PRO) Bengaluru said on Saturday.

Around 158 acres Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land has been taken over for setting up ICG Academy.

"India's first Coast Guard academy to come up at Mangaluru. 158 acres KIADB land taken over for setting up #ICGAcademy. A milestone towards professional maritime training to ICG officers & men & stakeholders," said Defence Spokesperson (PRO) Bengaluru in a tweet. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Bengaluru-Mangaluru train services to resume (HT)

Bengaluru-Mangaluru train services to resume

1 min read . 04 Sep 2020
Indian Coast Guard informed that two aircraft have also been tasked for damage assessment and for locating stranded fishing boats at sea. (REUTERS)

Cyclone Maha: Coast Guard deploys 6 ships, 1 aircraft for rescue ops

1 min read . 01 Nov 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout