India's first Coast Guard academy to come up at Mangaluru1 min read . 07:21 AM IST
- Around 158 acres Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land has been taken over for setting up ICG Academy
BENGALURU : India's first Coast Guard academy will be established at Mangaluru, Defence Spokesperson (PRO) Bengaluru said on Saturday.
Around 158 acres Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land has been taken over for setting up ICG Academy.
"India's first Coast Guard academy to come up at Mangaluru. 158 acres KIADB land taken over for setting up #ICGAcademy. A milestone towards professional maritime training to ICG officers & men & stakeholders," said Defence Spokesperson (PRO) Bengaluru in a tweet. (ANI)
