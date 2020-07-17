India's first COVID-19 vaccine: Covaxin human trial starts well. 10 updates

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world, scientists and researchers are scrambling to develop a vaccine to protect millions of people from infection. The human trial of Covaxin, India's first vaccine candidate against novel coronavirus infection, started last week. All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna and Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak have begun the clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The vaccine has been developed by the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech in collaboration with National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier approved the biotech company to initiate the phase I and II human clinical trials.