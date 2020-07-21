India's first Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, undergoing trial: 10 updates

With the coronavirus case tally crossing 11.5 lakh mark today, the scramble for Covid-19 vaccine has accelerated in India. India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has started human trials. In phase I, the vaccine would be tested on 375 volunteers. India is one of the largest vaccine producers in the world and scientists are hoping to develop a coronavirus vaccine within months because of the pandemic. Covaxin, which has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV, Pune, will be tested on more than 1,100 people in phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.