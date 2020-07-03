India targets to launch first Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine (BBV152 COVID vaccine) may be launched by August 15. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has selected 12 institutes for the clinical trial of 'Covaxin'. In a letter to these institutes, the ICMR said that it is envisaged to launch the vaccine for public health use latest by August 15, after completion of all clinical trials,news agency PTI reported.

Here is all you need to know about India's first indigenous vaccine for the coronavirus disease:

1) ICMR has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) for clinical trials of indigenous vaccine 'Covaxin' for the coronavirus disease.

2) Bharat Biotech India Ltd’s covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ has become the first candidate developed in India to receive the Drug Controller General of India’s approval to enter human trials.

3) The indigenous, inactivated vaccine was developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech’s facility located in Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

4) The 12 institutes selected for the clinical trial are located in Visakhapatnam, Rohtak, New Delhi, Patna, Belgaum (Karnataka), Nagpur, Gorakhpur, Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad, Arya Nagar, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Goa, and Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital.

So far, India has two indigenous manufacturers for the potential COVID-19 vaccine. Another potential coronavirus vaccine is indigenously developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare.

Meanwhile, India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases, according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, India's coronavirus tally has risen to 6,25,544.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via