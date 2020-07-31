The human trial of India's first potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has started in Uttar Pradesh today. Uttar Pradesh's Rana Hospital and Trauma Centre was one of the 12 institutes selected by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for clinical human trial of Covaxin.

The human trial of India's first potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has started in Uttar Pradesh today. Uttar Pradesh's Rana Hospital and Trauma Centre was one of the 12 institutes selected by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for clinical human trial of Covaxin.

As many as 9 volunteers participated in today's trial, Venketesh Chaturvedi, chief administrative officer confirmed news agency PTI.

"The trials began under the supervision of physician Dr Ajit Pratap Singh and gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Sona Ghosh," Chaturvedi said.

Those who took vaccine today were under strict ovbservation. "All of them are absolutely fine," he added.