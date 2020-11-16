India's first covid vaccine, Covaxin, in final phase trial

India's much-touted indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, being developed by Bharat Biotech is now undergoing phase-3 trials, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said on Monday.

Speaking virtually at a programme organised by the Indian School of Business, Ella said the company is also working on another vaccine for COVID-19 which would be in the form of nasal drops and can be ready by next year.

"We partnered with ICMR for COVID-19 vaccine as we speak it entered the phase 3 trials," he said.

Bharat Biotech is the only vaccine company in the world which has BSL3 production facility (Biosafety level 3), he said.

"Despite vaccines in phase 3 we need global cooperation, healthcare diplomacy to combat the Covid pandemic,"added Ella.

Last month the vaccine maker said it had successfully completed interim analysis of Phase I and II trials of the vaccine and is initiating Phase-III trials in 26,000 participants.

LIVE NOW!!

Watch Dr. Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech @ Dialogue I: India’s critical role in ‘healthcare diplomacy: policy implications. #DeccanDialogue #BharatBiotechhttps://t.co/P4ImsrOmvJ — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) November 16, 2020

Covaxin is being developed by BharatBiotech, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had on 2 October sought the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI) permission to conduct phase 3 randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multicentre trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, sources said.

"We are working on another vaccine through nasal drops my feeling is by next year it will reach the population," Ella said.

BharatBiotech in September said it entered into a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis for a novel "chimp-adenovirus" (chimpanzee adenovirus), single dose intranasal vaccine for COVID-19.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.