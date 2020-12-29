India's first driverless metro train: 10 things to know

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) marked a milestone on Monday with its first-ever driverless train operations on its 38-kilometer long Magenta Line, which connects Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden. The maiden driverless train is set to be a major technological feat. At the vitual inauguration of the train, PM Narendra Modi said his government has taken growing urbanisation as an opportunity and asserted that metro train services will be extended to 25 cities by 2025 from the current 18 cities.

Here is all you need to know about India's first driverless metro train

1) The driverless trains of Delhi Metro will offer more reliability due to reduced human intervention.

2) These metro trains are equipped with hi-tech cameras and obstruction sensing devices to ensure safety of passengers.

3) These trains can run at an average speed, which is a few notches higher than that of a regular driver-driven one (about 35 kmph).

4) In old trains, in case of an emergency, a passenger can press the PAD (Passenger Alert Device) red button and alert the driver. In case of a driverless train, after pressing the button, the footage of the carriage will be sent to the operations control room to take action needed," as told to PTI by a senior DMRC official.

5)The driverless train having six coaches are equipped with several advanced features.

6)These new trains of Delhi Metro have undergone significant technological as well as eco-friendly upgrades and many more features have been added to increase passenger comfort.

7) Each coach has four PAD buttons, so a total of 24 such alarm devices are there in a train.

8) There is an obstruction detection device (ODD) below the main coach on the track facing side. This equipment can sense big hurdles through a sensor and the train get then be halted, or if the obstruction is very small, it can even remove and clear the way for the train.

9) The fully automated trains will reduce human intervention in operations and offer more reliability and safety for the commuters. This system also brings more flexibility in trains in operation. As a result, the number of trains in service can be regulated based on demand dynamically without any dependence on availability of crew," the DMRC said in a statement.

10) About five driverless trains were deployed on Monday and the number will be gradually increased.

The operationalisation of these trains is a major technologcal milestone for the DMRC and the country. The 57-km Pink Line (Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by mid-2021, the DMRC said on Sunday.









