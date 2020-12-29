India's first driverless metro train: 10 things to know

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) marked a milestone on Monday with its first-ever driverless train operations on its 38-kilometer long Magenta Line, which connects Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden. The maiden driverless train is set to be a major technological feat. At the vitual inauguration of the train, PM Narendra Modi said his government has taken growing urbanisation as an opportunity and asserted that metro train services will be extended to 25 cities by 2025 from the current 18 cities.