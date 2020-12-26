Along with the 'driverless' metro, Modi will also inaugurate National Common Mobility Card for travelling on Airport Express Line on 28 December, the official statement said. The card is an inter-operable transport card that allows holders to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including using metro and bus services across the country, toll, parking and even for retail shopping and withdrawing money. Anyone with a RuPay-debit card will be allowed to travel on the Airport Express Line using that card.