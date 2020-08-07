India's first 'Kisan Rail' to begin services from today: Key things to know

The railways will begin its Kisan Rail services to transport perishable goods from today. The train will be flagged off via video conferencing by Union Minister of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. The event shall be attended by other dignitaries from Maharashtra. This will be the first such train, carrying vegetables and fruits, that would run between Maharashtra and Bihar.

Here is all you need to know about India's first 'Kisan Rail':

Kisan Rail time table

The 'Kisan Rail' will start from Devlali in Maharashtra's Nashik at 11 am today and will reach Danapur in Bihar at 6.45 pm tomorrow. The train will run on a weekly basis.

Distance covered

From Maharashtra's Devlali to Bihar's Danapur, the train will cover the journey of 1,519 kilometres in over 31 hours.

Stoppages of India's first Kisan Rail

The train will take stops at Nasik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar and Buxar.

Doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022

This train is a step towards realizing the goal of doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022. Indian Railways aims to help double farmers’ income with the launch of Kisan Rail.

Seamless national cold supply chain for perishables

This train will help in bringing perishable agricultural products like vegetables, fruits to the market in a short period of time. The train with frozen containers is expected to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of fish, meat and milk.

Kisan Rail initiative was announced in Budget 2020

The announcement regarding the "Kisan Rail" was made in the current year's Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced this initiative in her Budget speech envisaging setting up of a 'Kisan Rail' through the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode for a cold supply chain to transport perishable goods.

The proposal to use refrigerated parcel vans to ferry perishables was first announced by then railway minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2009-10 Budget, however, it has failed to take off.

