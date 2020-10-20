Subscribe
Home >News >India >India's first multi-modal logistics park to come up in Assam
A file photo of Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

India's first multi-modal logistics park to come up in Assam

1 min read . 06:48 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The multi-modal logistic park will be developed under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojna
  • The 693.97 crore park will provide direct connectivity through air, road, rail and waterways to the people

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for India's first multi-modal logistics park in Assam today. The multi-modal logistics park will be constructed at an estimated cost of 694 crore, an official statement said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for India's first multi-modal logistics park in Assam today. The multi-modal logistics park will be constructed at an estimated cost of 694 crore, an official statement said.

"Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari will virtually lay the foundation stone for the first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam tomorrow," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in the statement on Monday.

"Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari will virtually lay the foundation stone for the first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam tomorrow," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in the statement on Monday.

The multi-modal logistic park will be developed under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojna.

The 693.97 crore park will provide direct connectivity through air, road, rail and waterways to the people.

The event will be presided over by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and will be attended by Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, V K Singh and officials from the Centre and state.

