India's first oldest covid-19 survivor dead
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that scientists have not isolated the COVID-19 virus, so a vaccine is not possible. The virus was first isolated by Chinese authorities on Jan. 7, according to the World Health Organization. (NIAID-RML via AP) (AP)
India's first oldest covid-19 survivor dead

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 05:33 PM IST PTI

  • This was the first case of COVID-19 when the pandemic hit Kerala in the second phase

PATHANAMTHITTA : The country's first oldest COVID-19 survivor Thomas Abraham died of age-related ailments on Thursday, his family said here. The 93-year-old died in Ranni village in the district and the funeral would be held at a church at Aithala on Friday. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The recovery of the 93-year-old Abraham and his 88- year-old wife after a battle against coronavirus in March this year was dubbed by the medical community as a miracle cure. They were discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, on April 3.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja had congratulated the doctors, nurses and other staff of the Medical College Hospital for saving the elderly couple. Along with the seven-member team of doctors who led the treatment, 40 medical staff including 25 nurses had actively taken part in various stages of treatment of the two. The couple had contracted the virus from their son, daughter-in-law and grandson who returned from Italy in March.

This was the first case of COVID-19 when the pandemic hit the southern state in the second phase.

